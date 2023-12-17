Walmart worker returns to store after her emotional farewell went viral

A Walmart worker who became a TikTok sensation when she posted an emotional farewell to the store she worked at for a decade, has since returned to the store.

All is not what it seems though as Gail Lewis hasn't returned to her old role, but rather she visited the supermarket store in Morris, Illinois just as a paying customer.

“I’m just doing some shopping, that’s all I’m doing, but boy oh boy do I miss my people, those my family, those are my friends,” Lewis said in the clip.

She then stood at the spot where she delivered her emotional goodbye speech the week before and even bumped into some of her work friends on her trip.

"I saw a couple of my friends that I used to work with and they were actually really happy to me and I was happy to see them too!” the former retail worker added.









The final part showed Lewis outside Walmart where she gave a final sign-off.

Since sharing her update, the video went viral with 26.9m views as viewers were excited to see Lewis make a return to the store.

One person said: "How am I this deep in Gail Lewis lore."

"Gail Lewis worked 10 years then retired and came back all before GTA 6," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "Sir Alex Ferguson gracing the Old Trafford turf again."

"The GOAT has to make sure operations are running smoothly," a fourth person commented.

