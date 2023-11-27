Walmart worker quits job of 10 years in emotional TikTok and becomes viral sensation

A Walmart employee declared it was "an end of an era" for her as she bid an emotional farewell to her colleagues which has since gone viral.

After a decade of working for the supermarket chain, Gail Lewis quit her job in the Illinois store and on her final shift shared one last message before signing out for good.

“Attention Walmart, this is Gail Lewis,” she said into a walkie-talkie. “10-year associate Morris,Illinois 8-4-4, signing out, good night.”

Following her departure, Lewis from her car expressed her feelings about leaving her long-standing job.

“So today was an end of an era for me,” Lewis said. “What you just saw was me signing out for the last time at my Walmart that I have worked at for 10 years.”

She described how close she is with her colleagues at the store and how she's "happy sad," when reflecting on her time there.

“It’s a happy sad because I’m gonna be going to a better job and those people became like family. I’ve been through a lot with them. They watched my back, I watched theirs. They helped me out, I helped them out,

“We even went through a f–king pandemic together,” she added. “It just hurts but it’s a happy sad because where I’m going, I’m gonna be better off where I’m at, that’s all.”

Since sharing this video, Lewis has received 24.7m views, 3.2m likes, and thousands of comments from people wising her well.

One person said: "This is actually wholesome."

"You’re a legend Gail," another person said, while someone else added: "“Best of luck to you Gail."

While others have been jokingly referring to Lewis as a soldier and congratulating her on her "service," and comparing her to sporting greats.

One person wrote: "Thank you Gail Lewis for your front line duty."

"1996 Jordan 2016 Steph Curry 2018 LeBron 2022 Messi 2023 Jokic 2023 Gail Lewis," another person said.

Someone else added: "The flags outside Walmart will be at half staff."

Carrie Moses, the Morris store’s manager has shared a farewell message for Gail through corporate, as per NBC.

“I am grateful to Gail for her service at the Morris, IL store, and she will be greatly missed. I wish her all the best on her future opportunities."

