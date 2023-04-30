A woman in the United States has accidentally captured the moment she was fired while attempting to film a TikTok in the style of movie director Wes Anderson.

Jen Lucas from Atlanta, Georgia was trying her hand at the current viral Wes Anderson day-in-the-life trend where people attempt to make their lives look like the aesthetic of the whimsical filmmaker.

However, much like Anderson's films, there was a bittersweet element to Lucas's video as she discovered while filming that she had been laid off from her job as a recruiting manager at Amazon.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Lucas was working from home, as so many of us do now following the Covid pandemic, but as her video, which has been viewed more than six million times shows, things quickly went awry.

In the text overlay for the video, Lucas wrote: "I was trying to film a cute Wes Anderson-style WFH [work from home] and accidentally filmed myself getting laid off??!”

@sohltrain I debated if i should even post this, but if you got laid off too just know you’re not alone 💕🫂 #wesanderson #wesandersonaesthetic #layoffs #amazonlayoffs





In the caption she wrote: "I debated if I should even post this, but if you got laid off too just know you’re not alone."

Then in a follow-up video, Lucas explained that despite the video having something of a comedic edge to it, she was actually really shocked to have been laid off by Amazon as she had worked there for 8 years and was promoted twice last year.

She added: “I know it’s not about my performance or who I am as an employee, but that doesn’t make it suck any less.

“Part of me is glad to be out of this extremely toxic environment but the other part feels like a failure and a disappointment and hates that I have to tell people that I got laid off from my job, but that is life.

“I am human and this does not make me any less amazing or valuable or smart. I know I’m gonna land on my feet, I know I’m gonna be fine. But this sucks. Like, this is a top 10 bad feeling.”

It comes after the Wes Anderson trend has taken TikTok by storm in recent weeks with celebrities including Labour MP Emily Thornberry trying their hand at recreating the director's vision.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.