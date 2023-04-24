Emily Thornberry mulls what campaigning would be like in a Wes Anderson movie

Emily Thornberry is the latest public figure to join in with TikTok's Wes Anderson challenge - and she's making her campaign trail cinematic.

The Labour MP took supporters along on her campaigning quest for Redcar and Cleveland, with perfectly-symmetrical shots and aesthetically-pleasing colour-grading galore.

She even helped with a cleanup on Marske beach and door-knocked in the style of the filmmaker, in a bid to secure support from younger voters.

You have to respect the hustle.

