Emily Thornberry mulls what campaigning would be like in a Wes Anderson movie

Emily Thornberry is the latest public figure to join in with TikTok's Wes Anderson challenge - and she's making her campaign trail cinematic.
The Labour MP took supporters along on her campaigning quest for Redcar and Cleveland, with perfectly-symmetrical shots and aesthetically-pleasing colour-grading galore.
She even helped with a cleanup on Marske beach and door-knocked in the style of the filmmaker, in a bid to secure support from younger voters.
You have to respect the hustle.
