A recruiter has gone viral after pointing out a peculiar quirk they’ve spotted in their Gen Z job seekers, in what one person hailed "the phone version of the Gen Z stare".

The TikTok quickly divided viewers: some said it perfectly captured the awkwardness of modern communication, while others insisted it was completely normal for one rational reason.

In the clip that racked up almost half a million views, millennial Steff (@stefflittleford) shared: "I just found out that Gen Z don't answer the phone when they answer the phone. This has been happening to me for so long".

Steff went on to explain that when a Gen Z applicant answers the phone, they simply don't say anything. No 'hello', no 'who is this?'. Nothing.

It didn’t take long for the comments to spiral, with Gen-Zers pointing to one clear reason: digital safety.

"It’s because most of the time it’s a scam, there have been cases where just saying hello or your name can lead to AI copying your voice for hackers, it’s not because we are inept in how to answer a phone," one hit back, as another reiterated: "Because of scammers! If I say hello, they can get my voice!"

A third repeated: "It’s definitely as 99 per cent of phone calls from unknown numbers are scammers now."

Others were quick to highlight that the person calling should lead the greeting.

"No, YOU called me, so tell me what you want or I’m hanging up," one person wrote.

Another suggested: "You called me? Say what you want, and I’ll answer."

So while older generations hear rudeness, Gen Z insists they’re just screening for scams – and who can blame them.

