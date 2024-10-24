TikTok's newest health trend focuses on the things we can do to improve our sleep, so why has this quest for a good night's sleep become so popular?

You may have heard similar terms online to "sleepmaxxing" such as 'looksmaxxing' or just 'maxxing' in general which is an online term that refers to any activity that maximizes a desired trait and is thought to have first been used within online incel communities.

With sleepmaxxing, it's not just getting your recommended seven to nine hours of shuteye per night, it's all about incorporating routines and techniques into your life that can enhance the quality of your sleep.

This can include the introduction of a strict sleeping schedule and tracking this on an app, avoiding caffeine after a certain time, using a weighted blanket, or doing the "morning shed" where you remove all the devices on you that aid in your sleep, such as jaw strap and mouth tape. It can also include pre-sleep rituals such as drinking a herbal tea or sleepy girl mocktail before hitting the hay.

Additionally, it can also mean improving your sleeping environment by adjusting the room's temperature or purchasing certain types of pillows or mattresses, all to try to help you fall asleep quicker.

@garrettsalem Go look at my profile for more help @garrett_salem #healthandwellness #healthtips #fitnesstips #sleeptips #fitness #healthylifestyle #sleep #healthmaxxing #bodybuilding

The rise in popularity of these kinds of sleep tech and devices has consequently become a massive industry. Being more energised and productive for the day and an improved mood and cognitive function as just some of the benefits of improved sleep.

But at the same time, experts have said going to extremes to get a perfect night's sleep is not as good for you as you would think.

Dr Allie Hare, consultant in sleep medicine at Royal Brompton Hospital toldCosmopolitan.that "attempts to 'perfect' sleep can create problems when we try to control the situation too tightly.

"Much like an over-focus on diet or weight loss, in some individuals, trying to control or perfect sleep can paradoxically worsen sleep, a phenomenon which has been termed 'orthosomnia'."

While Vanessa Hill, a behavioral sleep scientist at the Appleton Institute told The New York Times: "Probably none of these are going to help you get a better night’s sleep."

“It’s most important that you’re comfortable. So if some of these things help you feel more comfortable, great.”

So like with all health trends, it's important to do your research and take things with a pinch of salt - just because an influencer or creator is promoting a certain nighttime routine, it doesn't mean it will work for you too.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.