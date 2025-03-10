What is the deeply emotional 'Unsent Project' going viral on TikTok?

A deeply emotional website is capturing the hearts of TikTokers, leaving viewers in tears with heartfelt, unsent messages to first loves, friends, and even pets.

Though the site has seemingly been active since around 2015, The Unsent Project has recently gone viral online.

But what is it? If you recall those anonymous forums, including "ask me anything" from years ago, The Unsent Project operates on a similar basis.

The site is filled with anonymous unsent text messages people never had a chance to send, pouring their hearts out to former lovers, friends and family members.

One viral clip from TikToker Brooke drew attention to the website and racked up almost 13 million views in the process.

"If you want to break your own heart, look up The Unsent Project and search for your name," she said.

Her video was flooded with thousands of comments, with one writing: "Someone wrote 'I miss our pancake Sundays' AND I KNOW WHO ARE THEY SHOULD I HIT THEM UP ITS NOT FAIR."

Another wrote: "I have an obscure name.. these gotta be for me. and it's heartbreaking."

Meanwhile, a third added: "Why do I have a pit in my stomach after reading them."





@br00ke.f0s “I see you in everything and it’s k*lling me”, edit for those who are confused: it’s free to view online, just exit any pop up ads and search your first name #theunsentproject





How can you take part?

Simply head to theunsentproject.com

Head to the 'search for a name' bar and type in your name

If you want to submit an anonymous text yourself, select 'Submit' in the top right-hand corner





