Who is TikToker Hannah Hiatt? TikToker accused of mistreating her toddler

TikToker and mother Hannah Hiatt has responded to allegations that she is mistreating her toddler son.

In October, Hiatt - who has over 337,000 followers on the platform - went viral for a video showing her as she picked up 17 dirty diapers that were left around her house which received criticism from viewers.

Then in a different video which has since been deleted, her son was sitting in the child seat of a shopping trolley and could be seen throwing his hands up over his face when Hiatt's husband walked towards him.

It has prompted viewers to suspect the child is fearful of Hiatt and her husband. The TikToker swiftly denounced those accusations.

"My husband is the sweetest, nicest, kindest, most loving, most nurturing father in the entire world," she said in a video on November 29, responding to the concerns and she added how he and her son have the "strongest father-son bond".

"He's on the ground playing with James like 90 per cent of the day."

@hannah_bhiatt OMG seriously so gross #mom #momtok #pregnant #pregnancy #pregnantlife #baby #birth #labor #babvannouncement #momlife #youngmom #momtiktok #toddler #momof2 #motherhood #motherhoodunplugged #motherhoodunfiltered

She went on to note how the two are "always playing where they scare each other” where they psych one another out and so "flinch" from this and she repeatedly insisted that "nothing is going on".

While one commenter even went so far as to compare Hiatt to former family YouTuber Ruby Franke who made headlines when she was arrested last year and was later sentenced to at least four years in prison for child abuse.



Hiatt has since hit back at this particular accusation in a recent TikTok video.

"To be compared, right now, to Ruby Franke is absolutely comical," Hiatt said on November 30. "It's hilarious, really. We live in a world nowadays where people will turn nothing into something."

She then said that her detractors are "so desperate to become TikTok famous that they will post about anything in order to get views for themselves".

Hiatt went on to describe her children as "happy, healthy, well nourished."

"They're running around playing. That should be a pretty good indicator that everything's just fine," she added and also noted how her kids also "always have a clean bum and never have a dirty diaper on."

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.