A woman has sparked a debate after revealing she made her husband a second dinner after he refused to eat the first one she prepared.

TikTok user Brianna posted about the incident in a video that has been viewed over half a million times and is captioned: “Moral of the story: always serve your kids allllll the food, even if they say they don't like it after the first time. 25 years from now your child’s spouse will thank you.”

In the clip, Brianna could be seen grating cheese while text overlaying the clip explained, “My husband didn’t eat the dinner that I made…”. She then tipped some nachos chips into a dish while the text read, “So let’s make him some nachos”.

She revealed that “if I don’t feed him he literally won’t eat” and that it used to irritate her, but that now she blames it on her mother-in-law for not making him try salmon as a child.

At the end of the video, Brianna could be seen handing her husband, who was sitting on the sofa under a blanket, the dish with his nachos on.

The clip has sparked a big reaction across the internet, with the TikTok also going viral on Twitter.

One TikToker commented: “I hope you are joking. My husband could eat air.”

Another argued: “He even looks like a baby.”

Someone else wrote: “He is an adult… time to stop blaming mommy.”

On Twitter, one user said: “His reaction makes me want to punch him so bad wtf is this I ain’t your mommy.”

Someone else suggested: “At this point these videos must be for engagement because idk how anyone types these captions without dying of shame and embarrassment.”

Back on TikTok, one user dealt a devastating burn, commenting: “The man’s own hairline didn’t stick by him, but you did.”

