The viral Winnie The Pooh pathology test explained

Following the success of the soldier, a poet, or a king quiz online, there's now a new test in town: The Pooh Pathology quiz.



The quiz is accessed on the website, IDRLabs, with original research being carried out by Shea, S. E., Gordon, K., Hawkins, A., Kawchuk, J., & Smith., D. and published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal, 163(12).

It's worth noting that the test "provides information on personality styles for educational purposes". These types of quizzes are "merely indicators" and should be taken with a pinch of salt.

You must always seek professional advice if concerned.

The Pooh Pathology quiz consists of a string of 33 questions. Participants respond by answering how much they agree or disagree with each.

Example questions are things such as "I often think that interactions with other people are just more trouble than they're worth" and "I am often told that I am a very "correct" and respected person."

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

According to the site, professors Dr Sarah E. Shea (M.D.) and Dr Kevin Gordon (M.D.) studied the characters of Winnie the Pooh and concluded that each of them could be linked to a definite psychiatric diagnosis.

The results show different conditions and disorders tied to each character from Winnie the Pooh including the bear representing ADD, Piglet (anxiety), Tigger (ADHD), Rabbit (OCD), Roo (Autism), Eeyore (depression), and Christopher Robin (schizophrenia).

While the quiz isn't accessed through TikTok itself, people wasted no time in sharing their results with followers.

Meanwhile, people are still obsessing over the soldier, poet or king quiz.

To try it out for yourself, the quiz is on the Uquiz website, where it asks participants 20 questions that range from asking definitions such as "what is duty," to more vague scenarios such as "if you were to hold a crown," and what "the throne looks," like and many more where a multiple choice answer must be selected for each.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.