Woman called 'crazy' after admitting her and husband don't have a regular side of the bed

A woman has shocked the internet after admitting she doesn't have a designated side of the bed she sleeps on and she and her husband alternate sides.

TikToker Angelina Murphy (@renovatingourhome) confessed in a recent video where she asked viewers whether or not they switch up where they sleep.

“Okay I really need to know if we are alone in this— do you randomly pick which side of the bed you are going to sleep on or do you sleep on the same side every single night?" Murphy asked in the post caption.



“We do not have a regular side of the bed that we sleep on,” she said in the video.

“It’s never discussed, we just randomly pick a side where we sleep.”

Murphy then explained what sides she has slept on recently, the night before she resided on the right for a night, and then for two to three nights before she slept on the left side of the bed.

She noted when this topic is mentioned in conversation, "people act like it's the craziest thing they've ever heard."





Since asking the people of TikTok for their thoughts on this matter, the video has gone viral with 1m views.

There have been several thousand comments from viewers sharing their opinions and the general consensus appears to be that most couples have a designated side of the bed.

One person said: "This is the craziest thing I’ve ever heard. Lol"

"What about your nightstands? Like you just Willy nilly have your stuff everywhere?" another person asked.

Someone else added: "Slept on my wife's side once...felt like I was in someone else's home entirely."

"What kind of serial killer behaviour is this [laughing emoji] even when I was single with my own bed I had my own side," a fourth person commented.

That puts this debate to bed then.

