Woman shares stunning lie she tells first dates to ensure there won't be a second

A woman has shared what she does when she's on a bad first date and wants to avoid a second - and it involves pretending to believe a moon-based conspiracy theory.

Jo Brundza (@jbrundza) revealed that if she wants to repel her date then she fools them in to thinking that she believes the moon is not real.

"One of my favorite bits that I do is that when I’m on a first date — and if any time during that first date I come to the realization that I just, like, don’t want there to be a second date…" she explained in the video.

“From the point of that realization on, I spend the rest of that date trying to convince the other person that I don’t think the moon is real.”

She added in the caption: "They’re typically too stunned to argue back."

@jbrundz They’re typically too stunned to argue back #fyp #dating #funny #bits

Since sharing her unique advice, Jo has been inundated with comments questioning how she shifts the conversation towards this and what happens if the dates goes along with what she is saying.

One person said: "Dying to hear examples of how you pull that off!"

"Oh god, what happens when they also don't think the moon is real? do they think they've met their soulmate??" another person asked.

Someone else added: "LMAO!!! I took a horrible date down the rabbit hole of "Birds Aren't Real" and it was so completely unhinged."

"What happens when they commit to the bit," a fourth person commented.

In a follow-up video, Jo shared her three tactics to implement this technique when on a horrible date.

The first is to allude confidence with the "if you know, you know," statement, followed by is by stating "false evidence," that the moon is not real and thirdly, if in doubt "blame Greenland."

