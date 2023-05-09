Woman wearing noise cancelling AirPods inadvertently runs through active shooting

A woman who went out for a jog unwittingly managed to run through an active shooting thanks to her noise cancelling AirPods.

TikToker Christina (@movementwithtina) from Atlanta posted a video of herself jogging as she smiled and posed with a peace sign at the camera.

But she was unaware of the sirens which can be heard in the background of the video.

“POV your AirPods are on noise canceling and your phone is on DND [Do Not Disturb] so you don’t realize you just ran through an active shooting," she wrote in on-screen text.

In the post caption she added: “The sirens in the back and my blissful unawareness is sending me. But for real this was actually really intense and I’m so sorry for those injured and everyone impacted.”





@movementwithtina the sirens in the back and my blissful unawareness is sending me. But for real this was actually really intense and im so sorry for those injured and everyone impacted 🖤 #atlanta #midtownatlanta #midtownatl #runningtok #runningtiktok #fyp

Since sharing the video, it has gone viral with nearly 6m views, 1.1m likes and dozens of comments from people who warned about the dangers of wearing noise cancelling headphones when out and about.

One person wrote: "Natural selection."

"As a runner, noise cancelling is SO dangerous. Glad you’re safe, but you should always be vigilant & aware while running!!" another person wrote.

Someone else added: "Everyone’s flaming you in the comments but one time I walked into a crime scene with noise cancelation on."

"Settings accessibility sound recognition turn it on and choose sounds like sirens etc. And your iPhone will tell you when it sounds something like that," a fourth person advised.

In a follow-up TikTok, Christina responded to one person who commented: "I’m sorry but AirPods noise cancellation is not that good lol."



She took the opportunity to detail what happened and noted that "it's still crazy" for her to say out loud.

“Basically, I live in Midtown, Atlanta, and I went on a 5k run," the TikToker began.

“I went my usual route and I put my phone on Do Not Disturb - I always do that when I go on my run," and added she thought she had a setting where important contacts could get through after calling more than once but later found out she didn't have this setting on.

“I had my AirPods on noise cancelling because I was running through residential streets, and there’s always lots of people out there, and I never had any issues on those streets.

“To get to the residential streets, I had to run through main parts of the city to get to those parts. So I ran past caution tape, a bunch of cops, ambulances, all this kind of stuff – swarms of people outside."

Christina noted that because she lives in Atlanta that she is used to similar scenes - albeit "maybe not on that level," leading her to believe it was construction or a car accident.

“So I kept running,” she said.

“Then once I realised there were more cops going down the residential streets, clearly they were looking for the shooter. That's when I kind of started thinking something was up.



“I took a quick break and I looked at my phone, and I saw my boyfriend had tried to call me and had texted me multiple times saying like, ‘Hey, it’s on your route, please answer’.”

Christina then informed her boyfriend she was "totally fine" and ran home in a different direction.

While Christina didn't discuss the details of the active shooting, she posted her original video on May 4.

On the same day there was an eight-hour manhunt in Midtown, Atlanta for 24-year-old Deion Patterson, a US Coast Guard veteran who was eventually arrested, suspected of fatally shooting a woman and wounding four others in a medical waiting room, CNN reported.

