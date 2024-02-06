Woman praised for bringing a tub of ranch sauce on first date

Beyonce may have hot sauce in her bag, but now, one woman has sparked a debate for taking a tub of ranch to her first date.

In a viral clip shared on TikTok, user JH (@jacksonhuff2233) wrote: "On a first date and this girl gets a full tub of ranch."

The footage shows a shot of the woman with a tub of the sauce with her fried chicken as the man stares into the camera baffled.

The comments were soon flooded with thousands of fellow TikTokers praising the woman for her confidence.

"And that’s how you know you’re going to marry her," one person said, while one man joked: "I carry a ring around for this exact situation."

A third penned: "That’s confidence. If you can’t handle her at her tub of ranch you don’t get her at all."

Meanwhile, one user quipped: "I wonder if she made a video of you wearing your hat inside at the dinner table with the same perspective…."





There's no denying first dates can be awkward – especially when it comes to paying the bill.

Elsewhere on TikTok, one woman suggested using a "genius" remark if your date expects you to pay.

Acting out the hypothetical date to her 11 million viewers, TikToker Pearl Botts pretended to be shocked while picking up the receipt.

"Oh my God, I’m so embarrassed right now. Um, wait you wanted to just be friends? I’m so confused, this whole entire time, I thought this was a date," she said.

The comments soon erupted into a debate, with some not understanding the problem with splitting the bill 50/50.

