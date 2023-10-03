People are dashing to get these freaky 'claw nails' in time for Halloween

Halloween is just around the corner, and those looking for a more outlandish way to celebrate spooky season are turning to these claw nails going viral online.

Nadia Theubet, also known as Au Papillon, created the acrylic extensions that resemble the claws of an animal.

While some customers opted for a natural finish on their un-naturally shaped nails, many have gone all-out Halloween to make the most of the unusual manicure.

"I know exactly who I'd scratch", one person joked in the comments.

