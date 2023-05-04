An employee who worked at her company for ten years has turned to TikTok to issue an important warning: Everyone is replaceable.

Valerie Thompkins (@authorvaleriethompkins) turned to the app after claiming to be locked out of her laptop shortly after handing in her resignation notice.

"I was at my job for almost 10 years," she explained in the on-screen text. "When I put my two weeks in, I was locked out of my laptop 20 minutes later," she wrote via text overlay. "You are just a number to your employer. Everyone is replaceable."

She insinuated that companies don't give employees the respect they deserve "unless your name is on the building."

"It's never that deep," Valerie added. "Take your PTO. Work will always be there."

@authorvaleriethompkins Unless your name is on the building, its never that deep. Take your PTO. Work will always be there. #quit #job #corporate #blackgirl #remotejob #techjob #hr #foryou #fyp #jobtok #corporatetiktok #quittok





The clip, which racked up over 2.5 million views, was flooded with thousands of fellow TikTokers sharing their takes and experiences.

One woman, who claimed to work in HR, wrote: "Period! These companies do not care. Do your job and go home." Valerie responded that she "learnt the hard way" before vouching to prioritising herself going forward.

Another said: "This is why I never do voluntary ot, I don't engage in the chat, and I for sure don't participate in company events outside of my work schedule."

A third reiterated: "Facts, I just relearned this after being let go from a job where they hyped me up everyday and pretended to 'be like family'".

Meanwhile, another TikToker raised a valid point, in which most companies require a two to four week notice, but they have the power to fire workers on the spot. "Make it make sense," she wrote.

