What does 'yellow car' mean on TikTok?

It seems the rest of the world has been left rather baffled by the classic British “yellow car” game after it has gone viral on TikTok.

If you didn’t grow up in the UK, chances are you think nothing of it when you see a yellow car drive by you.

But, for Brits who did, seeing a yellow car meant you were oftentimes giving or receiving a beating from someone else.

What is the significance of yellow cars?

In the game, which is typically played on long car journeys between young people, if you are the first to spot a yellow car, you have to shout “yellow car” and are then allowed to hit someone else near you.

The punch to the arm is not intended to hurt the other person but is a fun game to pass the time and keep you on your toes.

The rules of the game are that only yellow cars are allowed, so any vans or buses spotted don’t count. If you receive the hit, you are also not allowed to hit back thanks to the “no returns” rule.

In order to hit your partner back, you must be the first person to spot a yellow car and call it out.

The origins of the game are unknown, but many people in their 20s and 30s and beyond will certainly remember the game from their childhood.

The game has been going viral on TikTok, with people hilariously remembering the semi-violent childhood game.

In the comments, someone asked what “yellow car” means. The creator replied: “You punch someone when you see a yellow car and they can't punch you back (guessing you’re not from the UK?).”



Others simply commented the classic line: “Yellow car, no returns.”

