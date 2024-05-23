NFL commissioners comments on Harrison Butker has everyone talking about Colin Kaepernick

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is facing criticism online over his response to Harrison Butker’s controversial commencement speech.

The kicker for the Kansas City Chiefs has been widely criticised for hisstatements on women and the LGBT+ community while speaking at Benedictine College earlier this month.

During the speech Butker told the women in the room they had been sold "diabolical lies" and that they would find the most fulfilment from being "homemakers".

He also said that he wanted to celebrate pride, but “not the deadly sins sort of Pride that has an entire month dedicated to it, but the true God-centered pride that is cooperating with the holy ghost to glorify him.”

"Bad policies and poor leadership have negatively impacted major life issues,” Butker also said. “Things like abortion, IVF, surrogacy, euthanasia, as well as a growing support for degenerate cultural values and media, all stem from the pervasiveness of disorder."

While appearing at the recent owners meeting on Wednesday (May 22), NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was asked about the comments – and his response has got a lot of people referring back to his comments about Colin Kaepernick’s decision not to stand for the national anthem during NFL games.

Speaking on Wednesday about Butker, Goodell said [viaJori Epstein of Yahoo Sports]: "We have over 3,000 players... They have a diversity of opinions and thoughts just like America does. I think that's something that we treasure and that's part of ultimately what makes us as a society better."

However, people have not returned to Goodell’s comments about Kaepernick, who took a knee during Star Spangled Banner to draw attention to police violence against minorities and racial inequality.

Speaking at the time about Kaepernick, Goodell said: “Well, my personal thoughts are… I support our players when they want to see change in society, and we don’t live in a perfect society. We live in an imperfect society. On the other hand, we believe very strongly in patriotism in the NFL. I personally believe very strongly in that. I think it’s important to have respect for our country, for our flag, for the people who make our country better; for law enforcement, and for our military who are out fighting for our freedoms and our ideals.

“These are all important things for us, and that moment is a very important moment. So, I don’t necessarily agree with what he is doing. We encourage our players to be respectful in that time and I like to think of it as a moment where we can unite as a country. And that’s what we need more, and that’s what I think football does – it unites our country. So I would like to see us focusing on our similarities and trying to bring people together.”

“Players have a platform, and it’s his right to do that. We encourage them to be respectful and it’s important for them to do that.

“I think it’s important if they see things they want to change in society, and clearly we have things that can get better in society, and we should get better. But we have to choose respectful ways of doing that so that we can achieve the outcomes we ultimately want and do it with the values and ideals that make our country great.”

Now, people on social media are pointing out “hypocrisy” in the two stances.

Too bad the commish didn't afford @Kaepernick7 the same courtesy.

Unless you're peacefully kneeling for civil rights

And what did Goodell say when when the NFL blacklisted Colin K. when he knelt on the field? Did he talk about respecting different viewpoints?

How did that work out for Kap?

But when kaepernick did it, it was a problem?

Wow. The hypocrisy is... completely to be expected, I reckon.

