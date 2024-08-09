Manchester United announce historic change to kit

Manchester United have announced a historic change to their kits ahead of the Community Shield against Manchester City at Wembley.

According to an update from the Red Devils on social media, sponsors Snapdragon, a subsidiary company of telecom giant Qualcomm, "have nominated Microsoft and their CoPilot+ PC logo to be featured on the back of our kit" for the clash.

The logo sits underneath where the player's number is and will be the first time in the club's history that a sponsor will feature on the back of shirts in competitive match.

It will be on the back of all kits used in the Women's Super League as well as other men's, women's and academy matches through the season.

The logos will not be seen in the Premier League or Europa League but could feature in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

It will make its debut as Manchester United take on local rivals Manchester City on August 10 in the season curtain raiser.

The Snapdragon fireball logo was used on the back of Manchester United's kits during their pre-season tour of America.

The arrangement is part of the sponsorship with the team where the Snapdragon semiconductor brand features on the front of all club kits including training shirts.

In September 2023, Manchester United announced the three-year sponsorship deal with the Snapdragon brand reportedly worth $75 million every season.

As part of the agreement, Qualcomm acquired a category to promote hardware Snapdragon powers or brands that Snapdragon works with so these logos can change.

Snapdragon has chosen the Microsoft brand for this season but can rotate who it wants to promote in the future.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.