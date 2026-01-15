Almost 100 years after the original book was published, Agatha Christie's Seven Dials adaptation has landed on Netflix, with Helena Bonham Carter, Mia McKenna Bruce, and Martin Freeman fronting the whimsical murder-mystery.

"In the new adaptation of Christie's 1929 novel The Seven Dials Mystery, Lady Eileen “Bundle” Brent (Mia McKenna-Bruce) is drawn into a growing conspiracy, and no one is safe. It all started with a simple practical joke, but now people are turning up dead", the plot reads.

It's equal parts dark and insincere, and we're already predicting it's going to become one of the streaming platforms must-watch shows of 2026.

Netflix

But, like with every good murder-mystery, not everything is as it seems. While the show may be named after the London district (with the Seven Dials Club becoming an on-screen location), it wasn't actually exclusively filmed in the capital.

In fact, everywhere from courts to train stations, and manor houses to libraries up and down some of the most beautiful parts of the UK were used for bringing the scenes to life

Here's everywhere you probably didn't realise was used in the show that you can actually go and visit...

Badminton House, Gloucestershire

Getty

Much of Seven Dials' plot is based at Bundle's home 'Chimneys', which is actually Badminton House, Gloucestershire. It's owned by the Dukes of Beaufort, and has featured in a number of TV shows and movies, including Netflix's The Gentlemen (as Halstead Manor), Bridgerton, 28 Days Later, and Pearl Harbor.

As well as the annual Badminton Horse Trials, it's often open for garden tours - or even available for hire for weddings.

Bristol

iStock

London's Seven Dials looks slightly different today than it would have in the 1920s when the show is set, and various locations around Bristol are what helped bring it to life on-screen. All Saints Street and Clare Street are the exterior of the Seven Dials Club, while its interior is housed by the Barrelhouse pub .

Similarly, 'Scotland Yard' in the show was filmed at Bristol's Corn Exchange.

Cardiff Crown Court

PA

Another city steeped in history, Cardiff was also brought on board to recreate some of old-time London's scenes. The Grade I listed Crown Court was transformed into Market Basing train station, and the Science Library briefly became the Foreign Office.

Ronda, Spain

iStock

Slightly further afield, Seven Dials opens at the Bullring of the Royal Cavalry of Ronda, Spain, and the show continually returns to the picturesque location in flashback scenes throughout. Its most notable location is the Puente Nuevo bridge, which is perched on the El Tajo gorge. If visitor numbers suddenly skyrocket, you know why.

Agatha Christie's Seven Dials is now streaming on Netflix

Why not read...

People We Meet on Vacation is top of Netflix - but BookTok fans have one criticism

Netflix enters its podcast era - all the 33 podcasts dropping this month

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter