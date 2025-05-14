Andor fans react to 'perfect' final episode: 'One of the best TV shows ever made'

Fans of Andor on Disney+ have been reacting to the final episode of the show – claiming that not only is it the best Star Wars series, but also one of the ‘best TV shows ever made’.

The show uncovers the events before the rebellion against the Galactic Empire seen in the film Rogue One. Lead character Cassian Andor is played by Diego Luna, and brings viewers up to speed on why the once indifferent drifter came to join the uprising.

It’s been hailed by fans as 'perfect' after finishing at the end of the second season – and many believe it deserved to be seen by more people, with The Independent claiming it should have been a Game Of Thrones -style hit .

Reactions have come in thick and fast following the season finale dropping on the streaming platform, and many will miss it.

One fan wrote: “I finished #Andor and I can confidently say that it isn’t only the best thing to come out of Star Wars since disney acquired it. It’s also one of the best shows of all time. The amount of detail that is given to every plot line and character is astonishing. A true masterpiece.”

Another said: “Finished Andor, perfect series from start to finish. One of the best shows I've ever seen and easily the best Star Wars content period. I highly doubt we'll see anything close to this caliber from the IP again. Tony Gilroy and everyone involved should be incredibly proud.”

A fan added: “Andor S2 is simply the best thing Disney+ has ever released.

“It’s timely, poignant, emotionally dense, brilliantly crafted from scripts to sets, and loaded with great performances.

“Somehow, it makes Rogue One better, and elevates all of Star Wars as a whole.

“Bravo.”

