We’ve all made spelling mistakes, but they’re normally in harmless emails or messages fired into the group chat – not live on national television, in the most embarrassing of circumstances.

That was the case for candidates on the most recent episode of The Apprentice, who made one of the worst blunders in the history of the show.

Lord Alan Sugar was left less than impressed, and viewers were stunned, as the episode saw teams tasked with creating their own video game.

Team Infinity chose to develop a prison break game, and Diverse went for a platform game themed around the impacts of climate change.

The latter saw players control a scientist (imaginatively called “Sam the scientist”) try to save animals in the arctic.

Sounds fine, except for the fact that the team managed to misspell the title completely – going with Artic Saviour rather than “arctic”.

Yikes.

Safe to say, it had everyone cringing, including Baroness Karren Brady who was the only one to notice the mistake at the time.

The team eventually recognised the mistake but by that point, it was far too late, and the wheels had already been set in motion on the misspelt game.

It wasn’t the only embarrassing moment for team Diverse, either, after the industry experts they pitched to informed them there are no penguins in the arctic, despite the animals featuring heavily in the game.

There might be no penguins in the arctic, but how about the artic?

Unsurprisingly, Diverse ended up losing the task and Francesca Kennedy got fired after a grilling from Lord Sugar.

