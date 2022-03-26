BBC Breakfast was abruptly forced off-air when an alarm went off in the studio this morning (26 March).

Presenters Roger Johnson and Rachel Burden were in the middle of interviewing Apprentice winner Harpreet Kaur when the alarm suddenly rang out in the Salford studio.

The loud sound was audible for viewers and began as generic ringing then turned into an automated voice saying: "Attention, attention. Please evacuate the building by the nearest available exit. Do use the lift."

Johnson and Burden apologised for the interruption, and Burden told viewers: "Ahh so we’ve been disturbed by an alarm which may mean that we have to slow things down for a moment."

“I’m so sorry everyone. For the time being we’re going to have to leave the studios. So we’ll see if we can come back before the end of the show."

Roger added: “Thank you, enjoy what you’re doing for the rest of the day. I think we are going to have to go," and also apologised to Kaur for the alarm interrupting her interview.

The screen then changed to orange with the BBC Breakfast logo as the show went off-air.

Viewers took to Twitter to comment on the unexpected turn of the events on the show - with many hoping everyone was OK, but also hoping that they managed to take some of the delicious-looking cakes set out on the table with them as they got evacuated.

Lord Sugar even cracked a cheeky joke on the matter and blamed the baking skills of his latest business partner as the cause for setting off the fire alarm.



After all the commotion, Burden updated Twitter to inform viewers that it was a false alarm - and yes, managed to scoff one of the sweet treats too.



"It’s all ok folks - false alarm and yes I did get some cookie pie and get to chat to the fabulous @harpsikaur @BBCBreakfast." she tweeted along with a photo with Kaur.

Despite the interruption, the alarm seems to not have affected the programme's schedule as Saturday Kitchen Live went ahead as normal as a result of the programme coming from a different set of studios, BelfastLive reported.

Glad to hear it was just a false alarm.

