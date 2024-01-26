BBC removes Dragons' Den episode over ME product claim concerns

When businesswoman Giselle Boxer entered the Dragons' Den boardroom, she made history with a full house of offers from the investors.

The product in question was ear seeds, one of the "oldest healing modality" rooted in "the principles of Chinese medicine."

The 26-year-old told the Dragons that she was diagnosed with M.E (myalgic encephalomyelitis), a condition also known as chronic fatigue syndrome or ME/CFS.

Symptoms, as described by the NHS, are: "Feeling extremely tired all the time – you may find it very hard to do daily activities, still feeling tired after resting or sleeping, taking a long time to recover after physical activity, problems sleeping, such as waking up often during the night and problems with thinking, memory and concentration."

Boxer informed the investors – Steven Bartlett, Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman, Sara Davies and Gary Neville – that she turned to a "natural healing journey" after doctors told her she would never "recover, work again or have children."

She said her product is "tiny beads, which stick onto the ear, applying pressure onto nerve endings. They send signals to the brain and body to relax the nervous system, release endorphins and naturally relieve pain."





Boxer claimed they "aided her recovery within 12 months," and she later fell pregnant.

All six Dragons offered the businesswoman her £50,000 investment ask in return for a 10 per cent chunk of her business, but she opted to go with the Diary of a CEO podcast host Bartlett for a 12.5 per cent return.

Since the episode aired on 18 January, her company Acu Seeds has allegedly been reported to the Advertising Standards Authority, citing "unproved claims."

UK-based charity Action for M.E. also wrote an open letter against the product.

A BBC spokesperson said: "We’re taking the concerns raised seriously, so we are reviewing the episode and therefore it’s currently not available on iPlayer."

The BBC had earlier defended the programme, saying it "features products from entrepreneurs and is not an endorsement of them" and that the businesswoman was sharing a "personal experience that led to a business creation".

The Acu Seeds website issued a disclaimer to potential consumers, reading: "They are not recommended for use in pregnancy or people with nickel or adhesive allergies. We don't recommend them to children under 8 years old.

"This product is not used to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Always seek the advice of a physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions regarding a medical condition."

Indy100 reached out to Acu Seeds for comment

