The Chase host Bradley Walsh was left stunned on Tuesday when a contestant made history.

During the episode, John, an electrical engineer from Kent, went head-to-head with Mark 'The Beast' Labbett. A fellow hopeful was the first player to take on The Beast, and despite a rocky start, she managed to bag a place in the final.

However, John stormed through the round, securing a full house of 11 correctly answered questions. He accumulated £11,000 for his team Amy, Claire and Stephen.

The ITV host was left open-mouthed by the contestant's record-breaking performance after stepping up his game during the quickfire round.

"The show's over," a shocked Walsh proclaimed. "I can't remember the last time that has happened."

"What's that?" John asked, questioning what had happened, as Bradley replied: "Full house, £11,000, that is spectacular."

Fans of the show were quick to congratulate John online, with many suggesting he should appear on Beat The Chasers, where players take on all six chasers rather than the one.



Others urged ITV to take on John as a new chaser for his flawless performance.

"How long until they bring John in as the seventh chaser? #TheChase," one quizzed, while another added: "This bloke should be a new chaser #TheChase."

"A crucial player is back," one Twitter user wrote. "John will definitely be the difference for the final #TheChase."

At the same time, viewers criticised Walsh's behaviour while John was answering questions.

One said: "I wish Brad would stop trying to make the show all about him. It's not about you, Brad. Just shut up and support the contestants."

"What the f**k is Bradley doing? Why is he making it all about him", agreed a second user.

"Bradley making it all about him," another added.

The Chase airs weekdays on ITV1 from 5pm.

