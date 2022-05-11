A Netflix mini-series is getting attention on social media for having a disturbing sex scene that people are warning others not to watch.



The series called Brand New Cherry Flavor is a horror-drama miniseries first released on Netflix in August 2021. The show is set in Los Angeles in the 90s and follows a woman's journey to becoming a filmmaker.

But the journey turns into a dark nightmare involving "zombies, hit men, supernatural kittens, and a mysterious tattoo artist who likes to put curses on people" according to Netflix's description of the series.

The most notable part of the series seems to be episode four: "Tadpole Smoothie" which people are talking about on Twitter and TikTok.

About 30 minutes into the fourth episode is a disturbing scene involving sex, gore, and kittens.

Sign up for our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

On TikTok, Cody challenged others to watch the "most messed up sex scene I've ever seen in my life" without looking away.

People responded to Cody's prompt with their blind reactions to the scene, which many could not help but shield their eyes from.

The scene, which takes place around the 34-minute mark shows the main character, Lisa, finding a wound on her abdomen that a kitten emerges from.

Rather than get that checked out, Lisa's love interest enters the room and begins to engage in sex with her. During the scene, the love interest sticks his entire hand in the open wound, which seemingly Lisa enjoys.

In the comments of people's videos, people shared how grossed out and disturbed they were by the scene.



"this should affect your credit score," a person commented on Daniel's reaction video.

"nothing could have prepared me for that," a person wrote on Diamond's video.

On Twitter people shared similar feelings toward the graphic sequence.

However fans of the show praised the director's ability to capture the feelings of a 90s horror movie in a modern-day mini series. Some found Brand New Cherry Flavor to be the exact type of horror show they're looking for.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.



