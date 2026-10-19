SNL UK has delivered a takedown of its American counterpart after comedian Ania Magliano delivered a foul-mouthed jab at their recent host.

Controversial US comedian Shane Gillis came under fire for a joke he made about women's gym wear during his opening monologue on last Saturday’s SNL.

“I haven’t been to the gym in so long,” said Gillis. “I didn’t realise women just dressed like whores now.”

In response to the audience's groans and jeers, Gillis told them: “Look, I’m sorry, there’s no other way to describe it.”

NBC/SNL

Later in the show, Gillis swore live on air during a Dr. Seuss-inspired sketch, something which is not allowed under NBC guidelines, and at the end of the show he apologised, saying “Sorry about earlier.”

Across the pond on the most recent episode of SNL UK, Magliano responded to Gillis's divisive joke and swearing gaffe in the Weekend Update.

“A ride operator at Munich Oktoberfest was praised for giving free cycling shorts to female riders. Wearing the gym shorts will protect women from being upskirted, but it does make them vulnerable to something much worse,” she said, with an image appearing of Gillis from his monologue.

Sky/SNL UK

“Last week on SNL, comedian Shane Gillis also caused controversy by dropping the f-bomb,” she said. “Oh Shane, you’re not allowed to say that, you stupid f****ing c***.

The moment from Saturday's show has since gone viral on social media, where views have praised Magliano for not holding back when ripping into Gillis.

Comedian Gianmarco Soresi wrote, "I think every country should have an SNL and every four years they compete in a kind of world cup."





"US SNL FOUND DEAD IN A DITCH," a second person said.





A third person added, "dropping 'c***' live on air holy s*** I’m suddenly super patriotic."





"Calling out the American version and its misogynist host and using the kind of swear word that would cause NBC censors to light up like a Christmas tree to do so is incredible work SNL UK is MY SNL l i’ve never even heard of the og," a fourth person commented.









A fifth person shared, "The only thing better than experiencing this live has been the 50 times I have rewatched it since."

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