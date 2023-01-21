House of the Dragonwas one of the biggest shows of 2022, cleaning up at the Golden Globes recently and entertaining millions of viewers, but Emilia Clarke does not count herself among them.

The Game of Thrones star has spoken about the prequel series and admitted that she doesn’t plan to watch anytime soon.

Speaking to Variety at the Sundance Film Festival, Clarke said it would be “too weird” to tune in.

"I'm so happy it's happening," Clarke said, while praising the show’s co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik who directed episodes of Game of Thrones.

Explaining why she can’t watch, Clarke said: "I just can't do it. It's so weird. It's so weird. It's so strange.

:It's kind of like someone saying, 'You want to go to this school reunion that's not your year?' You want to go back to that school reunion?' That's kind of how it feels."

House of the Dragon is based on George RR Martin’s 2018 novel Fire & Blood, and is set roughly 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, and 172 years before the birth of Clarke’s character, Daenerys Targaryen.

House of the Dragon recently beat out competition from Apple TV’s Severance, and Netflix’s The Crown, Better Caul Saul and Ozark to claim the Golden Globe for Best Television Drama.

The show is hugely popular, but some people on the internet are convinced that showrunners are taking inspiration from the hit 2001 animation, Shrek.

Clarke next stars in The Pod Generation – a sci-fi romantic comedy about a couple who use detachable artificial wombs and pods to start a family.

