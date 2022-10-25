The people of the internet are convinced that showrunners of House of the Dragon are taking inspiration from the hit 2001 animation, Shrek.

As the first season of House of the Dragon wraps up, people have noticed common themes, plot lines, characters, colors, and scenes shared between the two franchises- both set in mythical lands far far away.

Given both House of the Dragon and Shrek are set in a fantastical medieval-like era, they're bound to share similarities like dragons, castles, kings, queens, princes, princesses, and knights.

But more than that, people have noticed some scenes in House of the Dragon that seemingly mimic exact scenes from Shrek.

A family fight in the middle of a grand feast, an elderly king on the brink of death, dragons flying around castles - coincidence? Perhaps not according to the people of the internet.

TikTok and Twitter videos circulated comparing the two fantasy franchises together.





In one TikTok video, a person re-created Princess Fiona's iconic green dress outfit using Alicent Hightower's green dress, proving how similar the two characters seem to dress.



Obviously, the comparisons are only for fun. Despite Shrek being released 20+ years earlier, the two franchises share similar themes given their settings.

Like the original show, House of the Dragon is based on the A Song of Fire Ice novels by George R. R. Martin, specifically Fire & Blood. The series takes place 200 years before events in the original show, depicting the end of the Targaryen house.

