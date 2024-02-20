Everton defender James Tarkowski's flirting has been panned by fans on social media as a new teaser video has been released of an upcoming TV show on Amazon Prime.

The 31-year-old is appearing alongside wife Samantha in a docuseries called Married to the Game, which looks at the lives behind-the-scenes of footballers' WAGs.

The couple is one of several from the Premier League to feature, with Ilkay Gundogan, Jorginho and Riyad Mahrez and their partners all appearing too.

But Tarkowski has got a lot of stick on social media in the 15 second teaser posted by Amazon Prime Video Sport on X, with the caption 'James Tarkowski is a man that knows how to flirt'.

In the video, Samantha says to her husband that 'everyone looks so gorgeous', to which he replies: "especially you."

Samantha giggles and says: "Oh thank you, and you; I wasn't expecting that" with Tarkowski saying he 'planned that' for her.

In the final part of the clip, Samantha says: "You know how to be a husband, don't you" to which Tarkowski quickly replies 'I do'.

But the exchange has got football fans joking that 'Everton deserve another 10 points deduction for that trailer alone'.

In the comments, @moneysniper_23 jokes he thought it was Love Island.

@HarryKaneLvr911 commented: "This is literally Jamie Tart from Ted Lasso's arc."

@daveefc2 commented: "Oh my god. What even is this?"

@KemalRehman commented: "What's happening to the beautiful game?"

@ConorLeyland commented: "When can we have just one normal day of supporting Everton."

