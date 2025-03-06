FBI: Most Wanted fans left completely distraught as series cancelled

Two FBI franchise series spin-offs have been cancelled, much to the devastation of the show's fanbase.

FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International are set to end after six seasons and four seasons respectively, and the news has sparked confusion among viewers, given how both shows have had commercial success.

However, the move to end the two programmes is reportedly due to cost-cutting measures from the CBS network.

FBI: Most Wanted first aired back in 2020, followed by FBI: International in 2021.

Lead cast members from these shows include Most Wanted’s Dylan McDermott and Shantel VanSanten and International’s Jesse Lee Soffer, who were previously on the main FBI show.

While they won't be returning for another reason of their respective series, there's a chance we could see their characters return to the main show, as characters have previously moved around the franchise.

Fan speculation has suggested the decision was related to the network making way for the upcoming spin-off FBI: CIA.

Upset viewers have taken to social media to express their disappointment at the news and urged other TV networks and streaming services to pick up the shows.

"NBC, peacock, someone please pick up fbi inter and most wanted PLEASE," one person posted.









Another person wrote: "Hey @CBS big mistake cancelling #FBIMostWanted and #FBIInternational. Someone else should pick them up!"





"WTH @CBS !!?? You cancel FBI Most Wanted, the best one in the franchise and always wins its time slot?? You stink!! #FBIMostWanted," a third person posted.





A fourth person commented: "WHAT THE F*** CBS?? WE DON’T WANT A NEW SPINOFF. WE WANT THE SHOWS AND CHARACTERS WE ALREADY LOVE."





"NOOOOOOOOOO not international. I knew one would be cancelled to make way for FBI: CIA but thought they’d keep one so they could have the three show night like they normally do," someone else posted.

"To cancel two SOLID spin off shows on your network…for a new CIA spin off that no one asked for or cared about…on top of not knowing if it’ll even do well how STUPID are these people making these choices," one X user shared.

"LITERALLY MAKES NO SENSE!!!! I LITERALLY DON’T CARE ABOUT THAT SPIN OFF SHOW!!!! @CBS I’M SO DONE WATCHING YOUR NETWORK, THAT GOES FOR ALL THE SHOWS I WATCH ON THERE!!!! I’M SO PISSED AND UPSET!!!! #FBIInternational and #FBIMostWanted FAN VERY UPSET!!!"

While viewers may be annoyed at the shows coming to an end, they at least won't be left on a cliffhanger like NCIS: Hawaii last year, as the two shows are still shooting episodes which will include a finale, Deadline reported.

There's good news for fans of the main show, which began in 2018, as it isn't going anywhere.

It's currently on its seventh season, but three further seasons have been ordered, so it will remain on our screens until at least its ninth season in 2027.

