Netflix tease release date for Money Heist spin-off series Berlin

Netflix have released a brand new teaser for Money Heist spin-off, Berlin, and even treated fans to a vague timeframe of when they can expect the show to land.

In the latest clip, Berlin plans a paper model for his Paris heist, and footage hints that the team will head into a jewellery vault at a bank. There way in? A woman who we don't yet know the identity of.

Fans will have to wait until December 2023 to find out, which is when the much-anticipated show will hit our screens.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters