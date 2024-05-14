Piers Morgan hits back as 'real Martha' demands £1 million for Uncensored interview

Since Piers Morgan interviewed Fiona Harvey – the woman who claims to be the 'real Martha' from the Netflix hit Baby Reindeer – there has been a lot of fallout.

People online have been debating whether it was "ethical" to interview someone who has been depicted as being a serial stalker on the show. Meanwhile, some thought it was "fair" for her to have a right of reply.

The interview aired on Thursday (9 May) and has already racked up over 10 million views on YouTube.

But now, Harvey has made clear that she is not happy with the £250 fee offered by the Piers Morgan Uncensored team.

Speaking to the Daily Record, she said: "They offered me £250 and I asked if that was what they paid everyone and, if so, I wanted to see documentation to that effect."

She went on to claim she did not sign a contract for the interview and "will be seeking far more than a piddling £250."

More specifically, she said she'd "settle for a million."

Morgan himself shared a photo of the Daily Record headline, captioning the post: "No Fiona… you want an agent," with a laughing face emoji.





In her chat with the publication, Harvey described Morgan as "a big act."

"I read a snippet online that Piers felt very sorry for me but he feels sorry for no one," she said. "His staff were being so nice and saying everything was OK but when I went in to meet him he could barely look at me."

She continued: "It was all a big act. He didn’t even say goodbye and only got the photograph taken with me because he needed it for the publicity."

Harvey then claimed that Morgan looked "ill," adding: "He was very pale, white as a sheet under those TV cameras and he looked very drawn. He’s lost a lot of weight. Is he ill? You do wonder."

