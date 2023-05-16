Horror fans left ‘too scared to sleep’ after watching new series 'FROM'

If you're looking to be creeped out, then TV horror show FROM might just be the perfect watch as viewers say they can't sleep after seeing the latest series.

The sci-fi and horror series is set in a small town in America where the residents "struggle to find a way out when mysterious unknown forces keep them from leaving," according to the plot synopsis.

As we see the residents attempt to find a way out in the episodes, where they uncover secrets hidden in the town and also have to contend with the fact that the place is plagued by terrifying nocturnal creatures from the surrounding forest.

John Griffin is the creator behind the show, which stars the likes of Harold Perrineau, Eion Bailey, Catalina Sandino Moreno and David Alpay and the first season was released last February, and then season two premiered last month on NOW TV.

Upon the premiere of the second season, viewers have been taking to Twitter to express that it is a terrifying watch - so certainly not for the faint-hearted.

One person wrote: "I haven't watched anything that's as scary and creepy as #FROM. this show is absolutely scary, but i'm a mystery and sci-fi nerd, so I will soldier on."

"#From is one of the best scary shows I have seen in a while," another person said.

Someone else added: "Just watched the first two episodes of #FROM Won’t be getting any sleep tonight now!"

"I don’t know who did the concept art/creature design/special makeup/cg for the monsters in ‘From’ but DAMN. They’re terrifying. #From," a fourth person commented.

In reviews, the show has been received positively as on Rotten Tomatoes the first season was given a 96 per cent by critics and 89 per cent audience score, while season two currently has a 100 per cent critic score, and the audience has given it 84 per cent.

Elsewhere, on IMDB the TV show has a score of 7.7 out of 10.

For those UK horror fans interested in watching 'FROM,' the first season is available to stream on NOW and via Sky Sci-Fi, though season two is currently airing weekly in the US, a UK release date has not yet been announced.

