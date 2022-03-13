ITV’s new Saturday night gameshow Starstruck, in which members of the public are transformed into famous popstars to compete for a cash prize, has certainly pulled off some interesting makeovers in recent weeks – with last night’s episode being no exception.

The show, which has drawn comparisons to the classic programme Stars in Their Eyes, sees three individuals perform as their idols, with one of the trio going through to the grand final if their team is picked by the judges as the favourites.

The competition is hosted by musician and former X Factor star Olly Murs. Meanwhile, comedian and musical theatre actor Jason Manford; Cilla actress Sheridan Smith, singer Beverley Knight and new Queen frontman Adam Lambert are the panel casting their eye over the lookalikes.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

One team on yesterday’s show decided to impersonate Take That star Gary Barlow, but while some performers undergo major changes to get into character – a trio taking on “Human” singer Rag’n’Bone Man even went as far as to wear temporary tattoos on their face – viewers seemed unimpressed with the three Barlows:



As well as the Barlow trio, members of the public were seen dressing up as the late Whitney Houston, ex-One Direction member Harry Styles and legendary singer Barbra Streisand.

If you enjoy the show – which has just had a second series confirmed – then you may want to stop reading to avoid being spoiled, as the judges backed Team Streisand as the best performers.

Although they didn’t win, and many viewers were waiting for the Barlows to change “back for good”, it appeared to be the “Greatest Day” for the man himself.



“If you’re not watching Starstruck you should be,” he wrote on Twitter:

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.