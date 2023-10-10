Calvin Robinson, the GB News presenter who was dropped from the right-wing news channel following the Laurence Fox misogyny scandal, has jetted off on a holiday to Disney World in Orlando – despite setting up a fundraiser to “keep a roof over his head”.

After Fox, leader of The Reclaim Party, appeared on GB News and made sexist remarks about PoliticsJOE reporter Ava Evans, host Dan Wootton failed to challenge him on the comments.

Fox was subsequently sacked from the station, while Wootton was suspended pending an investigation, which is still ongoing.

When Robinson expressed support for Wootton following his suspension, saying he would not appear on his colleague’s show without him, the Common Sense Crusade presenter was suspended as well, before having his contract terminated.

Robinson then released a lengthy 10-minute video on X (formerly Twitter) last week, in which he said he was “literally jobless”.

He said: “I rent a flat in London that I don’t know how I’m going to afford.

“If you’d like to support me in any way, keep a roof over my head and enable me to continue that ministry [in Harlesden] while I look at how I’m going to use my platform going forwards, from my public ministry, please do drop something into my crowdfund.”

The crowdfund on the site GiveSendGo – which has already gathered more than £28,700 out of its £30,000 target – adds that funds are also being raised for a “potential legal battle”.

The fundraiser suggests Robinson is low on cash after losing his “primary source of income”. However, updates posted to Robinson’s Instagram this week show him flying across the pond for a “pre-arranged preaching trip” – one he says is a “good excuse for a break away from a crazy week” – and exploring the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge area of Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

And it’s all been met with ridicule over on X (formerly known as Twitter):

Robinson is yet to respond to the criticism.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.