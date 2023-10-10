Big Brother UK fans share support as Hallie comes out as trans to housemates

Big Brother UK is back on our TV screens after a five-year hiatus (this time rebooted by ITV and hosted by AJ Odudu and Will Best), and the series has already been praised for its diversity, as housemate Hallie came out to her fellow contestants as transgender during Monday night’s episode.
The 18-year-old youth worker from London was one of 16 housemates to enter the Big Brother house this week, with the line-up also featuring Wolverhampton makeup artist and Muslim Farida, and Coventry DJ and amputee Dylan.
More than 2.5 million people tuned in to Sunday night’s launch show, with the series already branded “too woke” by the usual critics - despite past winners including trans woman Nadia Almada and deaf Welshman Sam Evans.
Many fans of the show have responded to the negativity by pointing out Big Brother has “always been diverse”.
Alongside Farida having a chat with housemates about halal meat, Monday’s episode also saw Hallie tell the group she felt she “wasn’t being 100 per cent authentic in myself” when she entered the house the day before.
She said: “So I just thought I would let everyone know, I’m trans, if you didn’t know already. I just thought I’d make that loud and clear.
“So yeah, I’m a trans woman, if you didn’t know. Just wanted to bring that up.”
Hallie received an outpouring of support from fellow housemates after coming out, with everyone sharing their pronouns as a result.
During a discussion with 25-year-old barman Jenkin and 40-year-old NHS manager Kerry, Hallie revealed she would use the £100,000 prize money on a “designer vagina” if she went on to be crowned winner of the reality TV show.
“The mind doesn’t match the body – that’s the best way to describe being trans. I have a female mind, but the body just doesn’t match,” she explained.
After Monday’s episode was broadcast, Hallie received a huge outpouring of support online for the “powerful” statement made in the current “political climate”:
The bravery of Hallie not only doing this in the house, but also in the current media and political climate. Huge. #bbuk— Scott Bryan (@Scott Bryan) 1696884796
Can we talk about how incredibly brave this young woman is to go on TV, in the current political climate, and do this? So much respect for Hallie and I hope the show is taking care of her #BBUK— MJ (@MJ) 1696860510
I love Hallie. Do you know what it means in this political climate to speak so clearly about her experience with accessing gender affirming care? #BBUK— Jason Okundaye (@Jason Okundaye) 1696882908
Those couple of minutes when Hallie came out as trans, everyone fully accepting it and then going round the group asking for pronouns was the most inclusive, and underplayed, bit of TV I've seen in ages. \n\nWell done housemates! \ud83d\udc4f\n\n#BBUK— Roddy Graham (@Roddy Graham) 1696882333
Within 5 minutes they checked about Halal food, checked each other's pronouns and Hallie spoke about beng Trans - that's how simple it is. No fuss, no eye rolls, no sighs, nothing, just respect. #BigBrotherUK #BBUK— Sophie (@Sophie) 1696882344
Sorry that\u2019s got me so emotional how respectful they\u2019re all being about Farida and Hallie. Asking to double check pronouns across the group afterwards, like that\u2019s such a gorgeous moment #bbuk— blake (@blake) 1696882254
That entire scene about Farida and the Halal Meat, Hallie coming out as Trans, and everyone making sure people understand how important it is before they split to do different things!\n\nIT REALLY CAN BE THAT UNCOMPLICATED \ud83d\udc4f\n\n#BBUK— TinyDavyQ (@TinyDavyQ) 1696882271
Whether she wins or not I\u2019ve no doubt people will raise enough money for Hallie to get a designer vagina when she gets out of that house. These conversations are so bloody important to hear on national television. #bbuk— blake (@blake) 1696883002
Hallie is an absolute darling. 18 years old, mature, eloquent, down to earth - she deserves the world. And I hope the tories and terfs are rattled beyond belief #BBUK— Harrison Brocklehurst (@Harrison Brocklehurst) 1696882912
Even narrator Marcus Bentley addressed the online reaction to the series, posting on X (formerly Twitter): “Diverse enough for you?”
Absolutely, Marcus.
