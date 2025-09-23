Everything we know about Harlan Coben’s new 'twisted' series Lazarus

The trailer for Harlan Coben’s latest series, Lazarus, has dropped, and it looks to be an intense watch.

This latest drama series comes after Coben's other popular shows based on his books, such as Stay Close (2021), Fool Me Once (2024), The Stranger (2020), The Five (2016), Shelter (2023), and more.

So what can viewers expect from this latest series? Here is everything you need to know.

What is the storyline?

The series is based on an original story idea and written by the New York Times best-selling author Coben and BAFTA-winner Danny Brocklehurst.

Harlan Coben’s Lazarus follows Joel Lazarus, who returns home after his father, Dr. Jonathan Lazarus, dies by suicide and begins to have disturbing experiences that can't be explained.

He quickly becomes entangled in a series of cold-case murders as he grapples with the mystery of his father's death and his sister's murder 25 years ago.

Who is in the cast?

Joel Lazarus is played by Sam Claflin, and Dr. Jonathan Lazarus is portrayed by Bill Nighy.

Other cast members confirmed include Alexandra Roach as Jenna Lazarus, David Fynn as Seth McGovern, Karla Crome as Bella Catton, and Kate Ashfield as Detective Alison Brown.

Fans are already excited about the new show - but are saying the same thing

Upon the release of the trailer and first look images, fans expressed their excitement about the new Coben project, but hope that Claflin's character doesn't die in the show, like his characters have in his previous roles, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2 and Me Before You.

One person said, "Oooh, I love me some Harlan Coben."









"Sam Claflin? I’m seated," a second person wrote.













A third person shared, "Anytime he plays characters who's always in near-death situations and ends up dying, it's gonna be epic. Hope he doesn't die in this one, seated."













"I don't even need to watch the series to know that Sam's character will die," a fourth person commented.

















Another person added, "Man if Sam dies in this too I’m done."





"One thing about Sam Claflin, he will always die," someone else reacted.





When is the release date?

All six episodes will be released on Wednesday, October 22, exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

