Netflix viewers left stunned as TikTok star appears in new Harlan Coben series

Crime-thriller conoisseur Harlan Coben is back with his latest Netflix series, Missing You, off the back of the success of Fool Me Once. But, despite another tense set of episodes with plenty of twists and turns, viewers were left scratching their heads over a star guest appearance.

The series itself follows detective Kat Donovan (Rosalind Eleazar), who is left puzzled after seeing her ex-partner on a dating app, after he ghosted her 11 years ago. As it all unravels, things take an even more bizarre turn, as Josh (played by Ashley Walters) could be connected to both a missing persons investigation she's working on, as well as the death of Kat's dad.

But despite its all-star leading cast, the opening scene of episode one (titled 'Every Breath You Take'), sees one of TikTok's biggest stars make her acting debut.

Just weeks after leaving theI'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here!jungle, GK Barry (real name Grace Keeling) is seen in the show frolicking under bed sheets as a voiceover says: "I dream of you. Kissing you. Holding You. The feel of your skin against mine. I love you."

Netflix

A man with his wrists bound is then seen being thrown from a horse.

Keeping her appearance in the show quiet on social media, many viewers admitted being distracted from the rest of the storyline as they tried to unpack if it was actually the 25-year-old, or just someone who looked similar.

"GK Barry is getting her BAG and I love that for her", one person wrote on social media. Another added: "Why am I watching a true crime series on Netflix and I'm seeing GK Barry?"

But we can confirm it is in fact the Saving Grace host in the role of Vanessa and she hopes it's not her last on-screen role.

"I just wanted to do it because I thought it was kind of iconic. I want to build the CV up so my parents cannot moan about anything," Keeling told Cosmopolitan UK.

"I would do [more acting], like The Office vibes, or something that doesn't involve tense acting. I couldn't do Game of Thrones."

Netflix

But, she's not the only cameo, as just minutes later we catch a glimpse of Busted's Matt Willis, in the role of Daryl - who of course makes an 'Air Hostess' reference.

Lenny Henry portrays Clint Donovan (Kat's dad) alongside a leading cast which includes Steve Pemberton, Richard Armitage, James Nesbitt and Jessica Plummer.

The new series already has five-star reviews stacking up, so it's definitely one to add to the watch list.

