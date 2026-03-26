The third and final season of Heartbreak High has been released - and we're feeling emotional.

*Potential spoilers ahead*



The Australian Netflix series is a reboot of a 90s show of the same name, where we see the teenagers of Hartley High navigate love, sex and heartbreak, delving into topics such as race, gender, mental health and abortion.

It's our last year of high school with the gang, meaning crunch time as graduation is on the horizon, and everyone is thinking about their exams and the next stage of their lives. But when the class get involved with a muck-up day revenge prank on a rival school, things go horribly wrong, spiral out of control and threaten to jeopardise everything - do they keep the secret?

Netflix

The season sees the return of characters Amerie Wadia (Ayesha Madon), Malakai Mitchell (Thomas Weatherall), Harper McLean (Asher Yasbincek), Qunni Gallardo-Jones (Chloé Hayden), Darren Rivers (James Majoos), Ca$h Piggott (Will McDonald), Spider White (Bryn Chapman Parish), Missy Beckett (Sherry-Lee Watson), Sasha So (Gemma Chua-Tran), and Ant Vaughn (Brodie Townsend), and some new faces, Noah (Ioane Sa'ula), and Taz (Aki Munroe).

What are critics saying?

Netflix

The show has received mixed to favourable reviews from critics who have praised the way it has depicted the lives of Australian teens and its diversity, as well as its high energy, but at times it can feel "painfully contrived."

The Age's Kylie Northover said in her four-star review, "But even if these youths are annoyingly earnest – are 17-year-olds really having serious conversations about open relationships? – there’s no denying this reboot has been a well overdue landmark for diverse and contemporary representation of Australian teenage lives.

"Heartbreak High is still all about the energy, with outlandish outfits, big drama and characters who don’t understand the phrase ‘low-key’. But for its final season, grounding the goings-on in slightly more realistic terms makes sense," Screen Hub's Anthony Morris said, giving the season four stars.

"The third season of Netflix’s remake has a spritely energy and an appealing fresh-faced cast, but it lacks what made the long-running original so compelling," The Guardian's Luke Buckmaster wrote in his two-star review.

How are fans reacting?

Since the new season dropped on Netflix on Wednesday (March 25), fans have binge-watched the show and have been sharing their thoughts on how the show has wrapped up.

One person said, "Finally watching the new season of Heartbreak High i've missed my chaotic fam so much."





"Why was i kinda here for this random ass trio," a second person said, referring to Dan, Spider, and Zoe.





A third person added, "Every single decision they've made for this season of Heartbreak High confuse me."





"At least I got my endgame," a fourth person commented, referring to Amerie and Malakai getting back together.









A fifth person commented, "Just finished Heartbreak High, those characters are like family to me."









"We need more shows like Heartbreak High. I'm gonna miss being able to understand the niche Aussie references."













"As much as I loved Heartbreak High season three, I am in mourning rn, don’t hmu," someone else shared.





















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