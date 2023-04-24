Netflix’s award-winning adaptation of Alice Oseman’s webcomic Heartstopper attracted an international fanbase when it was released on the streaming giant in 2022 and now the entertainment company looks set to reveal more information about the second series.

The drama, which follows the blossoming romance between teenagers Charlie Spring (played by Joe Locke) and Nick Nelson (portrayed by Kit Connor), was renewed for not one, but two series in May, after it was praised by critics, audiences and politicians alike.

As well as exploring Nick and Charlie’s love life, the series also introduced us to a growing relationship between Tao Xu (William Gao) and Elle Argent (Yasmin Finney), and young lesbian couple Tara Jones (Corinna Brown) and Darcy Olsson (Kizzy Edgell).

Other cast members include Charlie and Tao’s friend Isaac (Tobie Donovan), Charlie’s former partner and antagonist Ben Hope (Sebastian Croft) and bully Harry Greene (Cormac Hyde-Corrin).

Filming on series two began back in September, before wrapping in December.

So what adventures lie ahead for Nick, Charlie and the rest of the group this time?

1. “Big asexual plans”

Back in December 2021, long before series two was commissioned, Oseman tweeted: “If we get a season two of Heartstopper, I have PLANS. BIG ASEXUAL PLANS.”

For those unfamiliar, asexuality is when someone experiences little to no sexual attraction. Oseman herself identifies as asexual.

Speaking to Attitude earlier this year, Oseman said: “Netflix will hate me for spilling, but yes, asexuality will be discussed on TV in a big way. I’m excited. I hope it’ll change the world.

“I hope when it happens in Heartstopper it doesn’t feel like a lesson. You know Isaac, you care about him, and now you’re going to learn something new about him.”





2. Introducing Sahar

In July, the team behind Heartstopper put out an open casting call for the role of Sahar Zahid, a Year 11 student at the all-girls school attended by Elle, Tara and Darcy.

Producers described her as “no nonsense, independent [and] a little cynical at times”.

In September, actor Leila Khan announced she had landed the role, writing on social media that she was “so excited” to join “the beautiful family of Heartstopper”.

“Can’t put into words how grateful I am to the whole cast for making me feel so welcome,” she said.





3. The Paris trip

There were hints in October that the group of school friends would be heading off to Paris in the next season, when the cast shared snaps of a wholesome trip to Disneyland on social media.

This likely refers to a storyline in volume three of the webcomics, in which they go on a “school trip” to the French capital.

The blurb for the volume on Amazon reads: “Charlie didn’t think Nick could ever like him back, but now they’re officially boyfriends. Nick’s even found the courage to come out to his mum.

“But coming out isn’t just something that happens once – there’s Nick’s older brother, and a school trip to Paris, not to mention all the other friends and family – and life can be hard, even with someone who loves you by your side.

“As their feelings get more serious, Charlie and Nick will need each other more than ever before.”





4. Additional cast members

As well as Sahar appearing in series two, social media posts have also revealed we’re due to meet teacher Mr Farouk (Nima Taleghani), student James McEwan (Bradley Riches), Elle’s friends Naomi (Bel Priestley) and Felix (Ash Self), and Nick’s father Stephane (Thibault de Montalembert).

While Naomi and Felix are brand-new characters, the comics see Mr Farouk accompany the group on the school trip to Paris, and James having a crush on Charlie and being dared to kiss him at Tara’s birthday party.

Looks like series two could be pretty dramatic then.

When it’ll hit our screens, however, will likely be announced later today…

