It's been almost three weeks since the Stranger Things season 5 finale landed on our screens, and truthfully, we didn't expect to find another show to fill the void so soon.

But, attention is slowly being diverted away from any plot holes by a new series, which has now overtaken the fantasy show at number one in the Netflix streaming charts in 51 countries.

Between 5 and 11 January, His & Hers clocked 19.9 million views on the streaming platform, while things began to slow for other major productions including Harlan Coben's Run Away (15.6m) and Stranger Things season 5 (9.3m).

While its title suggests it could be a rom-com, the crime thriller follows an estranged couple - one a cop, the other a journalist - as they compete to solve a murder...except they begin to suspect each other as the guilty party, and need to find a way to prove it.

Netflix

Tessa Thompson and Jon Bernthal are in the leading roles as Anna and Detective Jack Harper respectively, in the six-part series.

It's racked up thousands of positive reviews too, since its release on 8 January, not least thanks to its unexpected twists and turns.

"That series was so damn good. Believe the hype", one person wrote.

"Finally some good TV", another added.

A third echoed: "This series just officially set the bar extremely high for plot twists to come out of 2026 I in no way shape or form expected that but loved every second."

However, despite its praise, it's considered a 'limited series', which means it's highly unlikely there'll be a season two.

At least we've finally found a show to fill the Hawkins-shaped void for now - and a pretty good one at that.

His & Hers is now streaming on Netflix

