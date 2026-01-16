Every day we learn about a new A-list crossover that we could never have foreseen.

Whether it’s Jonah Hill and Beanie Feldstein, or Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus - people are far more closely-linked than meets the eye.

Now, a new celebrity connection has been uncovered, and it could be the most rogue pairing yet.

Marvel actor Sebastian Stan has made a few cameo appearances at events you wouldn’t expect to find him at over the last few years, including at parties for global makeup brand, Anastasia Beverly Hills.

The makeup brand has become synonymous with great brows thanks to their revolutionary brow pomade, which propelled to cult classic status back in 2015.

Getty

He’s been papped alongside their founder, Anastasia Soare, several times, and while it may have just been the case that they had mutual friends (or Stan is a secret beauty guru), it transpires that the business mogul is actually the actor’s godmother.

Now, she’s spoken about the details of their relationship in a new interview with Elle.

“I am his godmother! He’s from Romania, from the same town I was from”, she told the magazine. “His mother has been my friend since we were in the fifth grade. He’s an amazing person, and such a talent. I love him. His mom lives in New York, but we see each other when she comes here to visit.”

For some, it was the first realisation that they had a family connection.

"HE'S THE GODSON OF THE QUEEN OF BROWS???? ARE YOU KIDDING???", one person wrote.

"This is the only thing i want to talk about for the next week", another added.

"Such a crazy connection that I didn’t even know it went that deep or that exact!", a third penned.

"Oh boy… here comes RuPaul, asking Anastasia to ask Sebastian to guest judge for next season of RPDR", someone else joked.

The more you know.

Why not read...

Taylor Swift fans turn detective again and crack another ‘mystery’ in seconds

Euphoria Season 3 - Everything we know so far after official trailer release

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.