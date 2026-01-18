Stranger Things stars poke fun at finale fan conspiracy in hilarious SNL sketch

Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard made his Saturday Night Live hosting debut, where there was one skit that cheekily poked fun at the extra finale episode fan theory.

Wolfhard was joined by his costars Caleb McLaughlin and Gaten Matarazzo in the pre-recorded sketch that made fake adverts for all the possible spin-offs of the popular Netflix sci-fi series.

These ranged from a Nancy Wheeler spinoff titled "The Wheeler Report" and a Steve Harrington series called "Strangerous Minds," along with a "Sex and the City"-style spinoff that would follow Mike Wheeler's writing career.

(L-R) Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, and Caleb McLaughlin, in the SNL sketch NBC/SNL

At one point, the voice-over touched upon the widespread fan "#ConformityGate" theory that there would be a secret bonus Stranger Things finale episode based on the idea that both Volume Two and the finale were "contorted versions created by Vecna, in which the audience, Mike, or both are under Vecna’s curse," according to one social media user who described the characters as "watered down versions of themselves.”

As a result, viewers speculated the secret follow-up would be released on January 7, but no episode dropped when the date came around.

"Remember that mysterious ninth episode the internet was convinced existed? It didn't, but it does now!" the voiceover in the sketch said, with Wolfhard, McLaughlin and Matarazzo playing their "Stranger Things" characters as they turned up in Iceland.

"Everything we thought happened was an illusion that was planted by Vecna. He's still out there!" Wolfhard says, as the friends reunite with Eleven, played by Kenan Thompson.

Kenan Thompson as Eleven NBC/SNL

Since the sketch aired, Stranger Things fans have been reacting to the sketch referencing the conspiracy theory.

One person said, "Even SNL got the cast to roast the last season. Elevens ending, Wills coming out scene, and conformity gate."

"This is MY conformity gate #SNL," a second person said.

A third person added, "NOT CONFORMITY GATE MAKING IT TO SNL #snl #confomitygate."









"THE SNL CONFORMITY GATE MENTION IM CRYING," a fourth person commented.





A fifth person reacted, "ICELAND CONFORMITY GATE MENTION OH MY GOD #SNL"

