House of the Dragon fans left fuming after 'underwhelming' Season 2 finale

The absolute best TV series stand the test of time and keep viewers on the edge of their seats throughout each season, building to huge moments and leaving fans wanting more after spellbinding crescendoes towards the end of each instalment.

But after putting in time and effort to watch and enjoy them, there's nothing worse than a bad ending that leavers viewers with a sour taste and that seems to be how fans have been left feeling after the finale to the second season of Games of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon.

The first season of House of the Dragon aired in 2022 and fans waited two years for the second.

The hit HBO series finished its second season with a 70-minute episode titled The Queen Who Ever Was on August 4 and it left fans wanting more.

Without giving away any spoilers, it seems to have set up a third season nicely but at the expense of a satisfying finale, if posts on X / Twitter are anything to go by.

A popular Game of Thrones quotes account said: "Did I just watch a 70-minute trailer for season three?"

Another Tweeted a meme of Peter Griffin from Family Guy destroying his house at the prospect of having to wait another two years for the next season following what happened in the finale.

One user also mentioned they felt like they watched a trailer for a third season.

Another said it was "one of the most underwhelming season finales I've ever watched".

One fan page was disappointed there was no "action" in the finale.

Another agreed there was not enough action.

One said they can't believe they may have to wait another two years to see war happen.

Another simply described the final episode as "s****y".

One also said they wanted to see things moving a bit more quickly.

And another described it as "disappointing" because "it's too slow and there's too much talking".

It's currently unclear what the timeline is for the third season of House of the Dragon.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.