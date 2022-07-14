Home renovations have taken a raunchy twist with a new Netflix series where the end goal is to design a sex room for partners to explore their interests - and the format has been a hit with viewers.

How to Build a Sex Room does what it says on the tin as the new show hosted by UK interior designer Melanie Rose who aims to create more exciting and sex-friendly spaces for different lovers in each of the eight episodes.

Rose has worked as a luxury interior designer for over 20 years but has spent the past decade designing sex rooms to fulfil the sensual requirements of her clients.

So what exactly makes a good sex room? Well, according to Rose it's all about the lighting.

"What makes a good sex room is probably the lighting," Rose told Netflix's Tudum. “You are creating that mood. You're creating that ambience to give that experience."

The series was released on July 8 on Netflix, and since it dropped the positive review have flooded in.

Producer Jennifer Kretchmer described the series as "one of the most brilliant reality show formats I've seen."

"Scintillating spin on a home makeover show, sex and kink education, features all sorts of relationships and styles. As a product, it’s genius."

"It’s a perfect example of how to put a twist on an existing standard and make it fresh. As a producer, I’m just so impressed by the levels to the show concept and format," she added.

While another person said it was "probably one of the most sex positive shows I've seen," and praised host Rose as "lovely and so accepting."

"The idea of How to Build a Sex Room on Netflix combining millennials love of HGTV and interior design with their love of kink is honestly genius," someone else wrote.

Though there were some criticisms about the series which were also voiced on Twitter too.

Although the show was praised for its sex positivity, a few people pointed out that sex workers and adult businesses that do the same thing are still stigmatised.





While some had differing opinions in regards to the amount of sex toy storage...

Someone was not impressed with the interior design choices in the show as they said: "The designer says things like “I'm going to make this room incredibly classy” and then covers the wall in purple and black flocked velvet wallpaper and buys a white leather couch," along with a skull emoji.



Here are some more glowing reviews of the show:











Of course, with any sex-themed show there could be some awkward moments for viewers as a few have hilariously chronicled on Twitter.













How to Build a Sex Room is now available to watch on Netflix.

