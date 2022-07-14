Home renovations have taken a raunchy twist with a new Netflix series where the end goal is to design a sex room for partners to explore their interests - and the format has been a hit with viewers.
How to Build a Sex Room does what it says on the tin as the new show hosted by UK interior designer Melanie Rose who aims to create more exciting and sex-friendly spaces for different lovers in each of the eight episodes.
Rose has worked as a luxury interior designer for over 20 years but has spent the past decade designing sex rooms to fulfil the sensual requirements of her clients.
So what exactly makes a good sex room? Well, according to Rose it's all about the lighting.
"What makes a good sex room is probably the lighting," Rose told Netflix's Tudum. “You are creating that mood. You're creating that ambience to give that experience."
\u201cFrom a rock 'n' roll sex dungeon to a next-level spa space, designer Melanie Rose dreams up erotic renovations for couples in racy new reality series. How To Build a Sex Room, arriving TOMORROW \ud83d\udd25\u201d— NetflixSA (@NetflixSA) 1657209979
The series was released on July 8 on Netflix, and since it dropped the positive review have flooded in.
Producer Jennifer Kretchmer described the series as "one of the most brilliant reality show formats I've seen."
"Scintillating spin on a home makeover show, sex and kink education, features all sorts of relationships and styles. As a product, it’s genius."
"It’s a perfect example of how to put a twist on an existing standard and make it fresh. As a producer, I’m just so impressed by the levels to the show concept and format," she added.
\u201cThere\u2019s a new show on Netflix called \u201cHow to Build a Sex Room\u201d that is one of the most brilliant reality show formats I\u2019ve seen. Scintillating spin on a home makeover show, sex and kink education, features all sorts of relationships and styles.\n\nAs a product, it\u2019s genius.\u201d— Jennifer Kretchmer (@Jennifer Kretchmer) 1657320263
While another person said it was "probably one of the most sex positive shows I've seen," and praised host Rose as "lovely and so accepting."
\u201cI just finished watching 'How to Build a Sex Room' on Netflix and ... it is probably one of the most sex positive shows I've seen. The soundtrack is completely awesome and every song they play use is a bop. Also, the designer, Melanie Rose is lovely and so accepting (continued)\u201d— \ud83d\udc88Bex\ud83d\udc88 (@\ud83d\udc88Bex\ud83d\udc88) 1657488982
"The idea of How to Build a Sex Room on Netflix combining millennials love of HGTV and interior design with their love of kink is honestly genius," someone else wrote.
\u201cThe idea of How to Build a Sex Room on Netflix combining millennials love of HGTV and interior design with their love of kink is honestly genius\u201d— Kennedy Cannon (@Kennedy Cannon) 1657294925
Elsewhere, a viewer jokingly tweeted: "The idea of How to Build a Sex Room on Netflix combining millennials love of HGTV and interior design with their love of kink is honestly genius."
\u201cI\u2019m having zero sex but this how to build a sex room show makes me want a sex room \ud83d\ude02\ud83d\ude02\u201d— \u2022\ud83d\udc41\ud83e\udee6\ud83d\udc41\u2022 (@\u2022\ud83d\udc41\ud83e\udee6\ud83d\udc41\u2022) 1657319883
Though there were some criticisms about the series which were also voiced on Twitter too.
Although the show was praised for its sex positivity, a few people pointed out that sex workers and adult businesses that do the same thing are still stigmatised.
\u201cNetflix's new show HOW TO BUILD A SEX ROOM discusses and sometimes even simulates activities like BDSM, bondage, and piss play\u2014yet when sex workers do the same online, payment processors close down their accounts and social media sites (shadow)ban them.\n\nread\ud83d\udc47 \ud83e\uddf5\u201d— Anna Rose Iovine (@Anna Rose Iovine) 1657744478
While some had differing opinions in regards to the amount of sex toy storage...
\u201cWhat the "how to build a sex room" show considers a large sex toy collection and what I consider a large sex toy collection are... Not the same.\u201d— \ud83c\udf56 Himbo of Myth & Mettle \ud83c\udf56 (@\ud83c\udf56 Himbo of Myth & Mettle \ud83c\udf56) 1657427306
Someone was not impressed with the interior design choices in the show as they said: "The designer says things like “I'm going to make this room incredibly classy” and then covers the wall in purple and black flocked velvet wallpaper and buys a white leather couch," along with a skull emoji.
\u201cidk if y\u2019all have watched How To Build A Sex Room on Netflix yet but it is absolutely wild\n\nthe designer says things like \u201cim going to make this room incredibly classy\u201d and then covers the wall in purple and black flocked velvet wallpaper and buys a white leather couch \ud83d\udc80\u201d— Brii (@Brii) 1657366381
Here are some more glowing reviews of the show:
\u201ci\u2019m a sucker for a good interior design show & how to build a sex room on netflix is hittin several interests at once.\u201d— G. (@G.) 1657311890
\u201cY\u2019all! \u201cHow to Build a Sex Room\u201d on Netflix is one of the most sex and kink positive/LGBTQ+ representative shows I\u2019ve ever seen. There is so much representation and education available in this show and it\u2019s honestly so phenomenal!\u201d— Josh \ud83d\udc68\ud83c\udffb\u200d\ud83d\udcbb (@Josh \ud83d\udc68\ud83c\udffb\u200d\ud83d\udcbb) 1657591614
\u201cI thought How To Build A Sex Room on Netflix was going to be dumb but after one episode I think I'll be binging this tonight. Interior design + peering into couples' relationship dynamics, with open chats about sex toys, kinks, etc. An entertainment combo I never knew I needed \ud83d\ude0d\u201d— \u2763\ufe0fSila Switch\u2763\ufe0f (@\u2763\ufe0fSila Switch\u2763\ufe0f) 1657423922
Of course, with any sex-themed show there could be some awkward moments for viewers as a few have hilariously chronicled on Twitter.
\u201cMy mother claims to have \u201caccidentally\u201d clicked on a show called How to Build A Sex Room\n\nNow I\u2019m having to sit here and pretend I don\u2019t know anything on the screen before me >_>\u201d— Anubis Amethyst \ud80c\udce2 \ud83d\udc99\ud83d\udc9b (@Anubis Amethyst \ud80c\udce2 \ud83d\udc99\ud83d\udc9b) 1657323949
\u201cMe: Watches Unxplained and Stranger Things\nNetflix recommends: How to Build a Sex Room\nMy Mom sitting next to me: *silently wonders what I\u2019ve been watching* \ud83d\ude33\n#thanksnetflix #Netflix #Recommended #StrangerThings #awkward\u201d— Kristin Foglestad (@Kristin Foglestad) 1657579999
\u201cBf and I are watching \u201cHow to Build a Sex Room\u201d and the designer asked about fantasies. The client said \u201cI\u2019m into CBT.\u201d I thought \u201cMe too!\u201d.\n\nBf immediately knew it meant cock and ball torture but I thought she meant Cognitive Behavioral Therapy\u201d— haley (@haley) 1657340635
How to Build a Sex Room is now available to watch on Netflix.
