New Netflix show teaches couples how to create a sex room in their home

Netflix has dropped an unexpected new reality show trailer: How to Build a Sex Room.

As the title would suggest, How to Build a Sex Room helps couples build a room in their homes dedicated to sex, with the assistance of luxury interior designer, Melanie Rose.

Each episode sees Rose interview a couple in-depth about their sex life in order to put together the perfect room.

“I’m so ready,” one person wrote on social media at the shocking trailer, while others are furious their favourite shows were cancelled in favour of it.



