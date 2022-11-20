Talk inside the I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! camp has turned to Matt Hancock once again, as Sue Cleaver questioned how ‘genuine’ the former Health Secretary is being in the jungle.

The Coronation Street star spoke while the Tory MP was away from camp on Saturday’s episode.

“In his world he’s intelligent but he’s not worldly wise in other ways. He doesn’t live in the same world,” Sue said, while sat around the camp with her co-stars.

“I mean, I’ve really tried to like open up, talk, be nice and everything. I always feel there’s something that’s not quite genuine.

“I find it really hard to get past that, that time when he did that whole thing and he said he was really emotional and he says ‘I’ve come in here to ask for forgiveness’, I actually thought he was being authentic and I gave him a hug.”

She added: “And then I want to be nice, I want to be friendly, I want to do all the right things but I just don’t believe I’m getting anything genuine.

Sue told her campmates how she really felt ITV

“How we’ve managed to try and see him on a human level, and there’s still times when it hasn’t been easy, I think, because ultimately if you don’t agree with what he’s done, but we’ve all come through that and we are a team and he’s very much part of the team as well.”

Footballer Jill Scott went on to say: “That man, he doesn’t flinch at anything in here, whether it be a lizard jumping at his face, or someone saying something.

“I think all I choose to do is take people for who they are in here in the jungle and in here I think it’s best to just get through this as one big team.”

Hancock’s presence on the show continues to prove controversial, with Ofcom receiving 1100 complaints.

