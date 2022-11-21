I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here fans have noticed that the first two celebs to be voted out are Black women and they are not impressed.

Last week, journalist Charlene White was the first to be booted out of the show by fans voting at home.

Then last night, A Place In The Sun host Scarlette Douglas received the fewest votes from the public to save her, so she also left. Comedian, Babatunde Aleshe, the only other Black contestant on the show also found himself in the bottom two.

Writing on social media, fans expressed their discomfort at the situation.

One person posted a meme of a woman squinting in the distance and wrote: "Me trying to figure out if the British public just dislike black women".

Another wrote: "The first 2 out of I’m a Celebrity are black women. [Matt] Hancock is still there. Be ashamed British public."

A third commented: "Are the public trying to vote all the black people out of "I'm a celebrity, get me out of here?" It certainly looks that way."

And a fourth said:

The show continues tonight on ITV. indy100 has contacted ITV to comment on this story.

