Jacob Rees-Mogg GB News show descends into chaos following explosion

Jacob Rees-Mogg's GB News show didn't end up going that well yesterday thanks to the dulcet tones of a controlled explosion.

The Tory MP was broadcasting from outside Buckingham Palace in a portable cabin, as you do, after a security alert, and as he chatted with former cabinet minister and royal commentator Michael Cole, a bang was heard live on-air as the police carried out a controlled explosion.

The Metropolitan Police is questioning a man after suspected shotgun cartridges were thrown into the grounds of the palace, days before the King’s coronation.

He is being held on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon after a knife was found, the force said.

Scotland Yard say they are not treating the incident as terror-related. It is understood it is being treated as an isolated mental health incident.

As this situation unfolded in the background, Rees-Mogg said on his show: “I’m very sorry to say it is good evening from me for the time being – as I think that was a controlled explosion in the background, that what it sounded like to me, we will no doubt find out later.”

Cole said he had been in “many, many war zones under pressure, beaten up, covered civil wars, great disturbances, all out wars around the world. Beirut for 10 years, civil war”.

He added: “Can we just find out because overreaction is not what the British are about. We do have a certain amount of decorum on occasions like this. And so I want to hear the final word. I want to see a policeman or woman here telling us that we can no longer broadcast.”

The odd moment did the rounds on Twitter and people found it very strange:





This could only ever happen on GB News.

